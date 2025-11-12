DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews got the upper hand on an apartment fire in Doral.

Flames broke out on the sixth floor unit at the complex located at Northwest 41st Street and 94th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and evacuated residents as they tackled the flames.

Firefighters quickly contained the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is not yet known.

