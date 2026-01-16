(WSVN) - Fire crews were trying to get the upper hand on a truck fire that erupted on the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike.

Traffic cameras captured smoke billowing into the air from the parked truck in the extension north of Northwest 106th Street in northwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units confirmed they were on the scene and working on extinguishing the blaze.

It is also unknown if there are any lane closures due to the truck fire.

