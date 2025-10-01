NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are battling a home fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the first-alarm fire at 205th Street and Northeast 21st Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the side of the home.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene showing smoke pouring out from the attic. The back of the home appeared to be boarded up.

A woman who was inside the home at the time of the fire was treated on scene by paramedics for a burn to her arm. She was placed in the back of a rescue truck.

Crews are trying to extinguish the flames.

