NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have contained fierce flames that sparked at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest Seventh Court and 148th Street, Thursday afternoon.

7News cameras captured firefighters fighting the flames as heavy smoke billowed from the home.

The homeowner, Carrie Clark, was not home at the time of the flames, but told 7News that she doesn’t know how the fire started.

“I just know that the house was on fire. I wasn’t here when that happened; (I saw) smoke, the fire trucks,” she said.

Clark was seen entering and exiting the burned home.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

