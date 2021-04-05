Fire burns hole through roof of NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a home in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire near Northwest Sixth Street and 19th Avenue, just after 6 p.m., Monday.

The 7News drone captured aerial images of a large hole in the roof.

Officials said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

