NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out Monday and crews from the City of Miami and Miami-Dade are currently working to put it out.

The location is believed to be a flea market near Northwest 36th Street between 28th and 29th Avenues.

The area is surrounded by boat sales and automobile repair shops.

7Skyforce captured the dark smoke slowly turning white as firefighters put water on the fire.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Officials said because of the nature of the fire and the proximity the power grid will be turned off. Nearby residents can experience power loss in the next hour or so.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.