NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a small electrical fire inside of a strip mall in North Miami Beach.

Officials said the fire broke out inside a salon near Northeast 13th Avenue and 163rd Street.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route as police are diverting traffic from the area.

Fire crews are on the scene and working to put out the flames.

No one was injured.

