NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home went up in flames in North Lauderdale on Monday.

Fire crews responded to a fire in the area of 79th Avenue and 7th Street just after 7 a.m.

Officials said it appeared the fire steamed from a candle that was located in one of the bedrooms.

The Red Cross was notified of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

