MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out inside a trendy South Beach restaurant.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Carbone, located along Collins Avenue, near First Street, just after 9 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the fire sparked in the restaurant’s kitchen.

MBFD responded to reports of smoke at 49 Collins Avenue just after 9 PM. Firefighters determined it was hood fire in the restaurant. The fire has been extinguished, units are currently overhauling. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries. — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) July 4, 2021

Crews were able to put out the flames.

As of late Saturday night, there is no information on the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported.

