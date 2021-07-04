MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out inside a trendy South Beach restaurant.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Carbone, located along Collins Avenue, near First Street, just after 9 p.m., Saturday.
Officials said the fire sparked in the restaurant’s kitchen.
Crews were able to put out the flames.
As of late Saturday night, there is no information on the extent of the damage.
No injuries were reported.
