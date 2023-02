MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out in an abandoned building in Miami.

Just after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of Flagler Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue, Monday.

Police had to divert traffic while the flames were extinguished.

Officials said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

