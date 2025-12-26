MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames erupted at a Medley warehouse, leading crews to evacuate nearby buildings.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the building at Northwest 91st Street and 87th Avenue, late Friday morning.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

According to officials, the flames have been brought under control.

However, hazmat units and Medley Police were called to the scene.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was hurt.

