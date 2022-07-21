MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of a fire that broke out at Brickell City Centre.

#mfr units were dispatched to smoke showing from the 2nd floor of the east building of Brickell City Centre. On arrival, units upgraded this alarm to a Code 1 (working fire). Scene is still active so please avoid the area. No injuries reported at this time and the fire is out. pic.twitter.com/QEoywYYJ3h — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) July 21, 2022

Videos sent to 7News showed black smoke coming from the building, Thursday afternoon.

Video also showed a number of people being evacuated from the mall.

It is unclear exactly how the fire started and where.

