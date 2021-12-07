WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a furniture store in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Ashley Furniture store complex near Northwest 117th Place and 14th Street, at around 2:50 p.m., Tuesday.

Fire rescue crews evacuated the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

