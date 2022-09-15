NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in the hospital after an apartment went up in smoke.

The fire ignited on Northeast 188th Street, Thursday,

Firefighters vented the home as smoke was seen coming out of the building.

the victim was sitting on the ground after the fire broke out.

They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in an alert state and is expected to be OK.

Crews at the scene worked to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

