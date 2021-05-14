Fire at South Miami nail salon prompts owner to close for day

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out inside a nail salon in South Miami led the owner to close the business for the day.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Sunset Drive, near Southwest 57th Court, at around 8:45 a.m., Friday.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Cameras showed the business owner as he slid the hurricane shutters across the entrance and taped a sign that read, “We’re closed today due to a fire.”

Video also showed damaged equipment inside the salon.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.