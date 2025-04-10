NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-alarm scrap metal fire in Northwest Miami-Dade is under control, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Fire crews received the call at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in regard to a metal fire.

Over 45 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, including HazMat, responded, finding a column of thick black smoke covering the sky after a blaze engulfed a pile of recycling material close to a casino. Fire crews deployed multiple hose lines to conduct a fire attack, as two fireboats and ladder units assisted from the water and overhead.

7Skyforce hovered near a recycling plant near the 3700 block of North River Drive, where a cloud of smoke was seen rising into the sky and blowing to the southwest.

MDFR units evacuated around 20 employees from the Ferrous Processing & Trading Company.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The haze obstructed the road for drivers in the area near Miami International Airport as crews worked to combat the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

MDFR has advised those with respiratory conditions to avoid traveling in the area.

