SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A persistent fire at the site of the partial collapse of a condominium building in Surfside continues to pose a challenge for crews searching for survivors, local leaders said.

As the third day of a massive rescue mission at Champlain Towers’ South Tower dawned got underway, Saturday, first responders continue to work around the clock.

However, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, search-and-rescue efforts are proving to be even more challenging than anticipated.

“We’re facing very incredible difficulties with this fire,” she said.

Part of the problem, the mayor said, is that crews have so far been unable to reach where the blaze started.

“The fire has been going on for a while. It’s a very deep fire. It’s extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire,” she said.

Crews are using specialized heavy machinery to find a way around the smoke and flames and tackle the mound of concrete and debris.

“We created a trench using heavy equipment to try and isolate the fire and continue searching for victims in the part of the pile that we can access,” said Levine Cava.

Firefighters said they are using sonar and infrared. They are also working underneath the pile to find crevices and open spaces to help in the search.

#MDFR chaplain & firefighters take a moment to visit the memorial site near the Champlain Towers for a moment of prayer & reflection. They prayed for strength & peace for the families affected, as well as protection & endurance for the men & women commited to the rescue efforts. pic.twitter.com/hR7wj4hxAl — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 26, 2021

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Maggie Castro asked for time and patience.

“I know that the families are watching on TV and seeing what’s going on, and possibly thinking to themselves, ‘Why isn’t there a hundred people on this pile right now finding my family member?'” she said, “and what we would like them to understand is that we’re doing this search as quicklym but most importantly, as safely as possible.”

More crews on top of the pile, Castro argued, would slow down and potentially jeopardize search-and-rescue efforts.

“Our number one concern is attempting to find their family members, but it we put a ton of people on this pile, we’re definitely going to shift this pile,” she said, “and if there are any pockets where there are survivors, we could potentially implode those pockets, and then there would be no space for them to survive.”

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center, located at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside at 9449 Collins Ave., or call 305-614-1819.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.