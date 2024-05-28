MIAMI (WSVN) - Multiple Miami Fire units were dispatched to the scene of a blaze on Tuesday morning at Square Pie City, a pizza restaurant located at North Miami Avenue and Northwest 39th Street.

The fire broke out in a building that houses an apartment complex on the second floor. The incident led to a significant emergency response, including two ladder trucks and half a dozen other fire rescue vehicles.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce captured an elderly man exiting the building. He was taken to an ambulance to be checked out and was then taken to a hospital. While his condition remains unknown, he was concsious at the time.

Due to the incident, North Miami Avenue is completely shutdown between Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 40th Street.

Ignatius Carroll, Jr., the public information officer for Miami Fire Rescue, is expected to brief the media on this incident.

