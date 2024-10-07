MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An arson investigation is underway after a church in Miami Gardens went up in flames.

On Sunday, shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters surrounded the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, located at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 155th Street.

According to crews, they found a small fire and light smoke coming from the building.

The fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into whether it was intentionally set.

