NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been forced out of their home after a fire broke out.

The fire damaged their apartment on the sixth floor of a building on Biscayne Bay in North Miami, Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. Water was seen pouring from the balcony after the flames were tamed.

The fire reportedly started after a pot was left on the stove.

