Fire at abandoned building shuts down Collins Avenue in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have shut down two blocks of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach after a fire broke out in an abandoned building.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near 27th Street and Collins, Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and are currently working on some hot spots.

#Traffic: All lanes of Collins NB between 27-29 streets closed due to fire in abandoned building. Seek alternate route. — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) October 12, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

All lanes of Collins Avenue are currently shut down between 27th and 29th streets while crews work to clear the scene. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials said the abandoned building was the only structure affected.

