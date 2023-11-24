PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Trying to track down some of this holiday season’s hot new toys? Well you’re in luck.

“Merry Christmas, come on in. Let’s find the hot new toys for the season,” said Jessica Thompson, manager of Learning Express Toys.

Parents can start off with a selection of toys for toddlers as little as 12 months old.

“New for this year, we have the animal adventure train,” Thompson said. “You get to hear all your animal noises and it rolls along with you. This is great for 12 months plus.”

But if baking is more your child’s style.

“Cinnamon rolls, mmm. Perfect for those 3 year olds in their pretend play. Yum, yum, yum, yum,” Thompson said,

And if your child wants to be a future music star, Learning Express Toys has the perfect gift.

“And for the rock and roller in your life, we have a DJ set specially made for those 12 months plus to 2 years,” Thompson said. “He can be his very own DJ. Keep you rockin.”

Now, you can’t dive through this catalogue and leave out the older kids. There’s something special for everyone here.

“Basketballs, soccer balls, footballs, we have light up games for you. Give them a kick and they’ll light up for your fun nighttime play,” Thompson said.

But if doing makeovers is more your child’s style, stores like Learning Express in Pinecrest have you covered.

“It’s spa time with a light up vanity mirror that’s bluetooth accessible and everything you need for your very own spa night,” Thompson said.

And if you’re looking for a pet for the family, you may want to take a look at this forever virtual friend.

“You’ve seen it, you’ve heard about it, it’s Bitzee, the new virtual pet for ages 5 plus boys and girls,” Thompson said. “Enjoy your very own virtual pet by feeding it petting it and taking care of it for hours.”

