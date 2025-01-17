MIAMI (WSVN) - Four top South Florida teachers are vying to move to the head of the class for a prestigious award.

The finalists for Miami-Dade County Public Schools Teacher of the Year encompass a wide array of fields and backgrounds, and they show excellence in education comes in many shapes and forms.

Vivian Ventura is the orchestra director at Southwood Middle School in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“I feel alive. These kids bring life into you,” she said.

For the past four years, Ventura has shared her musical skills in the classroom — from directing to teaching students how to create a masterpiece, together as one.

“Sometimes everybody is looking for joy, but when you give joy, it’s way better,” she said.

Ventura said she already feels like a winner

“To see kids feel, oh, it brings in something that no medicine can give,” she said.

It’s not as loud over at Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College, also in Southwest Miami-Dade, where Leroy Douglas teaches his students.

“We have the real world experience, as well as teaching students, so I teach them how to be a successful part of the community,” he said.

Douglas’ class is all about repairing major appliances

“Most of the appliances that we have in our classroom, or our shop, is sponsored by various manufacturers, such as Whirlpool, LG,” he said.

This finalist said he feels rewarded when his students land a job right out of high school.

“Yeah, actually, I do enjoy teaching,” he said.

At J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High School, Daniel Vinat takes his commitment to teaching history seriously, to the point that he dons the papal headdress known as the mitre.

“[I teach advanced placement] world history, regular and honors world history, and U.S. history,” he said.

It’s safe to say Vinat takes a very creative approach to teaching — something he’s been doing for 21 years.

“The idea is getting kids excited about coming to school,” he said.

Last but not least is Shannon Grant, who teaches social science at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School in North Miami Beach.

“[I’m the] department chair for social science,” he said.

Grant said he tackles the complex subject in a way that he knows will prepare his students for the real world.

“As well as preparing them for a new and ever-changing global economy,” he said. “I’m trying to be one of the individuals that plays a part in what’s necessary to give students success.”

The Miami Dade County Teacher of the Year will be selected on Jan. 28.

