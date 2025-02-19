MIAMI (WSVN) - A final vote is expected for a new Miami-Dade incinerator.

The new location would be near Miramar.

The decision comes weeks after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava’s decision to nix her plans of building the incinerator near the city after people from across the county voiced their disdain.

The possible location was met with fierce backlash from those who live in the closest communities.

Levine-Cava wrote a letter opposing the new location, believing the new incinerator should be built outside of the county.

A fire destroyed the county’s old plant in Doral back in 2023.

