MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida officials said their final goodbye to a Miami-Dade Police officer.

Law enforcement carried the casket of 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry, also known as Echy, into LoanDepot park, Wednesday morning.

A final salute was given to the fallen officer, whose casket was draped with the American flag.

His family was in the audience seen crying and holding one another.

“We pray for his blood family, especially his mother and father, his beloved sister and his fiancée,” said a police officer.

Wednesday’s procession took place at the home of the Marlins, which was chosen because of Echaverry’s love for baseball.

That enthusiasm for baseball was present at the procession with jerseys with the fallen officer’s name worn by members of his family.

“Thank you to the Miami Marlins. This is a team that Echy so loved,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “You opened your doors for this remembrance in a place that was so special to him and to his family.”

The five-year veteran at the department was injured during a shootout between police and an armed robbery suspect on Aug. 15. He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

His family was by his side when he passed away a couple of days later.

Now, his family and the community continue to grieve the loss of Echaverry.

A private plane will take off with Echaverry’s body from Miami Executive Airport where he and his family will fly to Nicaragua, where he will be laid to rest.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.