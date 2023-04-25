NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday marks the final day for residents of the Majestic Isle Condominium to move out after the building was deemed unsafe. The move has left 55 residents questioning what comes next.

Early Tuesday morning saw U-Haul trucks coming in and out of the building as movers helped residents pack their belongings. Officials had given the residents until 10 a.m. to clear out of the building.

The decision to force residents out came after an engineering report highlighted the building’s poor condition. Concerns about sagging floors and termite damage have led to fears over the safety of the residents.

On Monday, officials met with the residents to discuss how to help renters and owners of the condominium. The meeting was emotional for many, and some were concerned about where they would stay in the short term.

More than half of the residents have found alternative accommodation while the condo undergoes safety construction. However, some residents still require shelter, and the meeting ended with an agreement to pay for up to two weeks’ accommodation at a special rate at the Best Western Hotel.

The owners of the building are now required to come up with a plan to make the building safe, and a fence will soon surround the building. It is unclear when residents will be able to return, as nobody from the condo’s home owner’s association attended the commissioner meeting.

As the residents continue to move out of the building, there are many questions about what comes next for those who are displaced. The community is hoping for swift action from the owners to ensure the safety of the residents and the future of the Majestic Isle Condominium.

