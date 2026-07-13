HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young Homestead man was arrested after police said he punched another man during an argument over food before threatening to kill him with a kitchen knife inside a residence.

Brian Borja, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery in connection to Sunday’s incident, according to a Homestead Police arrest affidavit.

Officers responded to a home in Homestead after receiving a report that a man had been struck in the face and threatened with a knife, shortly before 12:50 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim visibly shaken, fearful and emotionally distressed, according to the affidavit.

The victim told investigators the dispute began in the kitchen after Borja started drinking juice that belonged to him.

The argument escalated when Borja allegedly grabbed the victim’s plate of food and threw it onto the floor before punching him in the left side of the face with a closed fist.

A physical struggle between the two followed, police said.

After the men separated, detectives said, Borja armed himself with a kitchen knife and repeatedly told the victim, “I’ma put you in the dark” while holding the weapon.

The victim also told investigators that Borja threatened to kill him while holding the knife, causing him to fear for his life.

The victim fled the residence through the front door and called police.

Investigators said the victim described the knife as having a black handle and a serrated blade and showed officers where it was located inside the home.

Borja admitted to investigators that an altercation had occurred, according to the affidavit.

Based on the victim’s sworn statement, visible injuries and Borja’s admissions, officers arrested the suspect on aggravated assault and battery charges.

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