HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people, including two teenagers, were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Miami Gardens, which occurred following a fight that broke out off school grounds.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, located in the area of 1400 NW 197th St., just after 4 p.m., Monday.

According to Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado, the conflict began at Norland Senior High School involving a dispute among teens that escalated when parents intervened. Cellphone video that circulated among students was obtained by 7News, showing the two separate brawls.

“The altercation started at [the school] with kids getting into a fight. One of the parents came over to speak to another parent and that’s when another altercation happened. An argument started and someone fired,” Delgado explained.

A student at the school spoke to 7News about the fight.

“I know it was two fights,” he said. “One outside in the school and one that happened around the back. A girl was talking smack and then it just got worst from there.”

The two teens, reportedly 14 and 19 years of age, were transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. The other adults were transported to another hospital.

All suffered non life-threatening injuries, including a young woman who was initially reluctant to seek medical treatment for an ankle injury. She eventually was transported by fire rescue, said Delgado.

Following the shooting, Norland Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown. The scene was active into the evening as law enforcement, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and two other agencies, processed the area.

As of 10 p.m., police had detained a person of interest, although it remains unclear who fired the shots or how many guns were involved.

“We have a person of interest detained, and we’re trying to figure out their involvement,” said Delgado.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

