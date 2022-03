MIAMI (WSVN) - Police had to be called to a South Florida high school to break up a fight.

A fight broke out between students at Miami Central High, late Monday morning.

Miami Police officers responded to break it up.

There were no arrests, and it remains not clear what caused the altercation.

