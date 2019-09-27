Fifth case of dengue fever reported in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents are on high alert after another case of dengue fever was reported in South Florida.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a fifth case of dengue fever in Miami-Dade.

Those who have been infected could suffer mild to no symptoms.

However, those that do fall ill could feel headaches, eye pain, joint pain and nausea.

Dengue is transmitted through mosquito bites.

The best way to prevent catching it is to remember the Five D’s:

Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are the most active.

Dress to avoid exposure by wearing long-sleeves and pants.

Use repellent with DEET on exposed skin.

Drain standing water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Make sure doors are closed and screens fit tightly.

