MIAMI (WSVN) - In the steadily increasing excitement for the World Cup, FIFA has teamed up with Miami-Dade College to open an exhibit showing soccer’s impact across South Florida now open to the public at the Freedom Tower.

From a jersey of Inter Miami and Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi to an exhibit featuring the legendary 1999 Women’s World Cup champions, soccer fever is heating up in Miami’s newest soccer hub.

“Miami — and not just hot across the U.S., but in the world — but it also seems to be this epicenter of sports today,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega.

On Wednesday, guests flocked to Miami’s historic Freedom Tower to get their first look at FIFA’s new museum exhibit, which celebrates what’s known as “the beautiful game.”

“It’s this magic that it brings. It’s not just a game — it is an emotion,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Infantino made a stop in South Florida to attend a panel discussion about the partnership between the global organization and Miami-Dade College.

He highlighted how soccer, more commonly known as fútbol across the world, connects every country no matter which name they use for the sport.

Starting in June, the world’s largest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, kicks off.

“Sixteen host cities, three host countries, 104 matches, which actually are the equivalent of 104 Super Bowls in one month. We have here the FIFA World Cup Trophy, this is a very heavy and iconic trophy,” said Infantino.

While holding the trophy up for guests, Infantino added jokingly, “I’m the only one in this room who can touch it, I think, is there any world champion here? No?”

The exhibit, which aims to help illuminate soccer’s impact across the globe, spans two floors of the Freedom Tower.

