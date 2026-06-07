MIAMI (WSVN) - The FIFA World Cup is now just days away, and as the countdown begins, the FIFA fever and fan frenzy are already here.

A tournament filled with dramatic finishes and stunning scores will host some games in South Florida at Miami Stadium, the venue otherwise known as Hard Rock Stadium.

“We are very excited for the FIFA games, we’re very excited for the competition, for the matches,” said a soccer fan.

The FIFA fever started with a community soccer tournament at Lummus Park, where kids wrapped up the Copa Del Sol.

“I’m going for Spain, France, Brazil,” said soccer fan Rosalia Perez.

Fans said the FIFA madness is getting them hyped up for the World Cup.

“I have been here for all three days, and I like that the World Cup came to Miami,” said soccer fan Antonio Williams.

Meanwhile, on Lincoln Road, fans brought out their treasures at a World Cup sticker trading event.

“I’m trading for the World Cup sticker albums,” said a soccer fan.

The host of the World Cup Sticker Trading Event, Kevin Kitsos, explained how the event works.

“Every four years we have the World Cup, and Panini releases a sticker album, and you can collect the stickers, and you can trade your duplicates,” said Kitsos.

Fans hoped to get their hands on the best.

“My blue Messi, it’s super rare,” said a soccer fan.

Close by on Ocean Drive are inflatable soccer stars.

The giant inflatables, one of Lionel Messi, make the perfect photo opp.

Vibrant flags representing every country in the World Cup can be seen on Ocean Drive and Fifth Street.

7SkyForce hovered above the preparations for FIFA Fan Fest at Bayfront Park scheduled to kick off Saturday.

Influencers are also posting some sneak peeks on social media, showing viewers some of what’s in store, like a fan zone with areas to watch the game and giant soccer balls.

The FIFA World Cup’s Instagram account showed viewers different stages where soccer fans could see some performances at the FIFA Fan Fest.

But as the excitement builds, all will be under heavy security.

Dozens of federal, state and local agencies will be working together throughout the seven matches in Miami Gardens to ensure fun, but safety first.

“I can confidently say that the work being done to ensure the safety and security of this event is strong,” said FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey.

The first match at the Hard Rock is set for June 15.

Soccer fans can also catch all the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7, starting Thursday.

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