MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some special South Florida students are having a ball, thanks to a collaboration with FIFA.

The educational nonprofit Achieve Miami is teaming up with the soccer federation to launch a new partnership. It will integrate soccer into Achieve Miami’s programs across more than a dozen public schools.

To celebrate, FIFA took over Achieve’s summer field day at Lake Stevens Elementary School in Miami Gardens, where students had a fun day playing soccer and other activities.

“To be able to start this partnership with Achieve Miami here in Miami and support local students, it’s really something that will not only strengthen our ties to the local community, but also allow us to support students in a lot of different ways,” said FIFA Education Manager Brittany Addams.

“I’m most excited about the kickball and water balloon fight,” said student Nikyia Colden.

Students were also treated to a commemorative ceremony to kick off the partnership.

