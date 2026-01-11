HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a fiery rollover crash showing a car hitting a column at a Hialeah gas station Friday night, leaving bystanders panicking.

Hialeah Police Department officials stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle while heading eastbound. The car landed on its side after hitting a gas station pump column and overturning, with the vehicle bursting into flames.

Hialeah Fire Rescue rushed to the scene and put out the fire, and police stated that the driver was knocked unconscious. Officials stated that the unconscious driver was rushed to Jackson Trauma Center, and is in stable condition.

The gas station has been shut down and blocked off by police tape.

Hialeah PD have made no arrests, and are currently investigating.

