BISCAYNE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An electric vehicle erupted in flames, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving another person critically injured. The catastrophe occurred when the vehicle crashed into a tree and collided with a home.

Around 12:15 p.m.on Monday afternoon, 911 calls prompted a response from police, dispatching them to the scene near Northwest 119th Street and Fifth Avenue.

“Upon arrival, they observed a vehicle on fire and an individual inside the vehicle. That individual is now deceased.” said Biscayne Park Police Chief Luis Cabrera. “Then it spun into a house which, when it caught on fire, they had a carport and the carport also caught on fire.”

Two individuals who initially survived the collision were thrown from the wreckage. They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but one would not make it.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicated the electric vehicle was speeding on 119th Street when it hit two trees and the impact of the crash broke the car apart.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Ingrid Garcia, a resident.

Neighbors said speeding is a problem on that street and hope that the incident might lead to some change.

“Even though there are different signs in the neighborhood asking people to slow down, they just don’t listen. I’m extremely sad that it happened and hopefully something will be done.” said Garcia.

Biscayne Park police are working with Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide detectives to figure out exactly what led to this crash.

The speed limit in the area is marked as 25 MPH. Officials have not released the identities of the victims of this incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.