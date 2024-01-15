NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the two were rushed to the hospital in critical conditions after an electric vehicle went up in flames after it crashed into a tree and hit a home.

911 calls came in at around 12:15 p.m.on Monday afternoon, sending police to rush over to the scene in the area of NW 119th Street and 5th Avenue.

“Upon arrival, they observed a vehicle on fire and an individual inside the vehicle. That individual is now deceased.” said Biscayne Park Police Chief Luis Cabrera.

The two other individuals were thrown from the wreckage, they were rushed to the hospital in critical conditions.

“Then spun into a house which, when it caught on fire, they had a carport and the carport also caught on fire,” said Cabrera

According to police, preliminary investigation indicates the electric vehicle was speeding on 119th street when it hit two trees and the impact of the crash broke the car apart.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Ingrid Garcia, a resident.

Neighbors said speeding is a real problem in that street and hope that the incident might lead to some change.

“Even though they’re different signs in the neighborhood asking people to slow down, they just don’t listen. I’m extremely sad that it happened and hopefully something will be done.” said Garcia.

Biscayne Park police are working with Miami-Dade traffic homicide detectives to figure out exactly what led to this crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.