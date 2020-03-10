Field trips involving air travel cancelled for Miami-Dade, Broward students

MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have cancelled upcoming field trips that involve air travel, as the state deals with a rising number of coronavirus cases.

Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie confirmed the cancellation of the trips during news conferences held Tuesday.

In Miami-Dade, the restrictions specifically focused on international trips.

“All out-of-country field trips have been cancelled until further notice,” said Carvalho. “Based on guidance provided by the Florida Department of Education, an immediate moratorium has been placed on all out-of-state air travel.”

Meanwhile, Runcie confirmed the cancellations in Broward schools include national trips.

“Going forward, we are not allowing any future district-sponsored or school-sponsored out-of-state field trips events to occur,” said Runcie.

District officials said they are also evaluating local and state school activities.

“All in-county, as well as in-state field trips — that includes athletic events and activities not requiring air travel, are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” said Carvalho.

“We’re considering looking at possible further restrictions within the state of Florida,” said Runcie.

