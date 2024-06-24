SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person who had survived a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade was killed in a second collision, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the deadly wreck along the southbound lanes, in the area of Bird Road, Saturday night.

According to investigators, a crash had taken place involving a white SUV and a gray sedan.

The collision caused both vehicles to become disabled and partially block the left lane, troopers said.

At around 9:15 p.m., as two people were standing by their crashed cars, a pickup truck hit them and the sedan, authorities said.

One of the victims died on impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the second victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

Two other people were taken to the hospital, but as of Sunday night, their conditions are unknown

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.