NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle while assisting the Florida Highway Patrol in Northwest Miami-Dade occurred Saturday.

FHP officials stated that the incident happened near the Florida Turnpike at Northwest 58th Street.

In a post on X, MDSO officials stated that the incident closed all northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Northwest 41st Street to 74th Street, but that southbound lanes are open.

According to Miami Dade Sheriff’s Deputy officials on Instagram, at 7 a.m. a MDSO deputy stopped on the Turnpike near NW 74 Street to assist FHP officials in a traffic crash, but was struck by a vehicle. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the deputy to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

FHP is assisting with traffic control as Miami-Dade Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

Officials stated that drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

