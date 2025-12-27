NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle while assisting the Florida Highway Patrol in Northwest Miami-Dade Saturday.

The deputy was attempting to assist Florida Highway Patrol officials with a crash when he was hit by a sedan on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.

FHP officials stated that the incident happened near the Florida Turnpike at Northwest 58th Street.

“This morning, one of our deputies was struck by a vehicle while assisting Florida Highway Patrol on the scene of a traffic crash,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Assistant Sheriff Eric Garcia.

In a post on X, MDSO officials stated that the incident had closed all northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Northwest 41st Street to 74th Street, but that southbound lanes were open. Officials stated at the time that drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were opened later in the day.

According to Miami Dade Sheriff’s Deputy officials on Instagram, at 7 a.m. a MDSO deputy stopped on the Turnpike near NW 74 Street to assist FHP officials in a traffic crash, but was struck by a vehicle. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the deputy to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

“We’re just hoping and praying that he can see his way through this situation. We cannot stress enough how important it is to our motorists, when they’re driving, and they’re approaching a traffic scene, to slow down and to move over, in order to prevent these types of incidents,” said Garcia.

Fellow officers arrived at the hospital to support the injured deputy. The deputy has undergone surgery, and remains in critical but stable condition.

“Although we remain cautiously hopeful, this is very serious, and we ask everyone for prayers for the deputy, as well as the family, and the officers,” said Garcia.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, and no charges have been announced against the driver who hit the deputy.

