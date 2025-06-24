NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers have broken down a large perimeter west of the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade as they investigate reports of a bailout following a traffic stop.

7News cameras captured a large law enforcement presence, including vehicles from the Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Hialeah Police, Sweetwater Police and U.S. Border Patrol, off Northwest 74th Street, Monday night.

Authorities are searching a wooded area, possibly looking for several people who ran off after the traffic stop.

Cameras also showed a pickup truck with its dootrs open in a grassy area, just off the shoulder of the highway.

