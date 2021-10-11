MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers came to a woman’s aid along Interstate 75 near Miami Gardens and in the process helped prevent a potential highway tragedy.

Cellphone video shared on Instagram, Monday afternoon, captured the woman as she walked barefoot on the highway.

Troopers stopped traffic, as they attempted to block the pedestrian from being hit by oncoming cars.

They were eventually able to get the woman off the roadway.

