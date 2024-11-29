(WSVN) - Drivers hitting the road for the holidays should be on high alert as the Florida Highway Patrol has issued new license plate restrictions that targets drivers with plates that are airbrushed, vinyl-wrapped or customized.

Since August, any changes made to standard, state-issued license plates are prohibited because they can affect the plate’s safety features.

Police are doubling down on the rule now that cites drivers for unlawful alterations, which have skyrocketed.

Adding tint to a plate could also put points on your driver’s license.

This new crackdown could cost motorists about $116 in fines.

