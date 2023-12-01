MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the Florida Turnpike as troopers were in pursuit of a stolen car.

A 7News viewer captured the moment Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the stolen Alfa Romeo and stepped out on the highway, with guns drawn, Friday afternoon.

Troopers placed the driver of the vehicle under arrest after, investigators said, he took off from a traffic stop in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange.

7SkyForce hovered above the highway showing the ending of the ordeal near Northwest 199th Street.

FHP officials said a trooper conducted a PIT maneuver, bringing the pursuit to an end.

The silver sedan sustained considerable damage due to the crash. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

