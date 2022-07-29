MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car thief on Interstate 95 in Miami, and it was caught on camera.

According to investigators, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was in pursuit of the subject traveling southbound on the highway, Thursday afternoon.

FHP troopers assisted the deputy, as the subject entered Miami-Dade County.

One of the troopers used the PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop near the Northwest 69th Street exit, just before 1:40 p.m.

The driver of the stolen car was taken into custody without further incident.

