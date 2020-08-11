FHP trooper, truck driver OK after crash on Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a pickup truck driver were not seriously hurt after their vehicles collided along the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the truck overturned after smashing into the patrol car along the northbound lanes near Okeechobee Road, Monday night.

Neither victim had to go to the hospital.

The truck was later towed from the scene.

