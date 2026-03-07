NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer was rushed to the hospital Saturday after officials said he was forced to fire during a stabbing incident at State Road 836.

The patrol officer was attacked by a woman early Saturday morning after FHP officers responded to calls of a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 836 near Northwest 107th Avenue.

The officer located the vehicle and found a female occupant who brandished a knife and attacked, according to FHP officials.

FHP officials said that the driver stabbed the trooper in the head, neck and shoulder.

The officer then discharged his firearm and struck the woman.

The woman and officer were both taken to the trauma center at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

HCA officials said that the officer is in stable condition, and the woman is in fair condition.

Authorities said that the driver was wanted for child abuse and neglect, and will be booked into jail once released from the hospital.

The child who was in the car is was put in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Two left lanes were closed due to the incident, but traffic cameras showed that the lanes were later reopened.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation.

