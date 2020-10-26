FHP trooper, motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-95 in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a motorcyclist were taken to the hospital after a crash along Interstate 95 in North Miami Beach.

According to investigators, the biker rammed into the trooper’s vehicle on the side of the highway near Miami Gardens Drive, just before 10 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the trooper had stopped to help at the scene of a previous crash when the motorcycle hit his cruiser.

Both the trooper and the biker were taken to an area hospital. They are expected to be OK.

