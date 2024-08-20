NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash.

Officials responded to Northwest 81st Street and Sixth Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured the FHP patrol vehicle with damage to the front-end. A white Sedan was also damaged and was parked on the median of the road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also captured on scene.

Details remain limited as it is unclear if there are any injuries or how the crash occurred.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as officials investigate.

