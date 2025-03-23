MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after coming to a smashing stop in Miami overnight.

According to FHP, the trooper was traveling west along Northwest 79th Street when a blue Kia heading east tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Fifth Court, just before 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

That left turn landed the Kia directly in the path of the FHP cruiser. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the trooper veered off the runway and crashed into a concrete pole at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The crash left front of the cruiser with extensive damage.

The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

